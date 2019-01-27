A man from Cheboygan is dead after police said he was laying in a road and ran over by at least two vehicles.
Michigan State Police (MSP) said it happened at about 8:45 p.m. on US-23, near Restawhile Road, in Cheboygan County's Benton Township on Friday, Jan. 25.
The victim was identified as 58-year-old David Harbert.
The two drivers that hit Harbet stayed at the scene and gave statements.
Police said there is no evidence that the two drivers were impaired, but did find evidence of alcohol use in Harbert’s car.
Investigators are trying to determine why Harbet was laying in the roadway.
Police said it appears there may have been a third vehicle that hit Harbert.
An MSP crash reconstructionist was at the scene to gather more information and evidence.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact the Gaylord Regional Dispatch at (989) 732-5141.
