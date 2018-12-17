As we get closer and closer to the official day of Christmas, Comet 46P/Wirtanen or otherwise known as "The Christmas Comet" has been making the closest approach to Earth over the past few days in quite some time.
While the closest approach of this comet was yesterday night, the Christmas Comet looks to continue to be close enough to Earth throughout the rest of this week to be observed. This will depend on cooperating sky conditions along with having the proper equipment; either a pair of binoculars or telescope.
We use the term "close" loosely as the the Christmas Comet is still over 7 million miles away from Earth. But according to NASA, if you look towards the eastern sky, the Christmas Comet will be in the constellation Taurus near the Pleiades. Look for a blur in a Christmas shade of green, which will slowly move across the sky.
Some star and constellation apps could help with locating the placement of the Christmas Comet. The farther you are from city lights will also make it easier to spot in the night sky.
But with the forecast tonight featuring partly to mostly cloudy skies, clouds may make spotting the Christmas Comet challenging if not impossible for some locations tonight. At this point in the forecast, Tuesday night looks to feature less cloud cover and may be a better opportunity to observe the Christmas Comet.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
