The Cheese Haus Mouse has a name!
Earlier this year the Frankenmuth shop announced it was looking to name the mouse mascot that has stood at the location for decades.
Now, it’s official. Introducing Klaus the Cheese Haus Maus. (Maus is the German spelling for mouse, per the Cheese Haus.)
The name was selected after a month-long contest online and in the store, which drew more than 5,000 name suggestions. Four finalists were selected, including Klaus, Frankie, Charlie and Hans. Klaus was named the winner by capturing 38.1% of the votes.
A 50th birthday party will be held on Monday, April 6 where you can get a cupcake, balloons, and there will also be a giveaway of cheese necklaces and more. In honor of his birthday, all cheeses will also be 50% off in the store from April 6- April 9.
“We are excited to give our beloved mascot a name at last. The Cheese Haus is a top tourist destination for generations of travelers to Frankenmuth and everyone loves our mouse. He is one of the most photographed landmarks in all of Frankenmuth.” said Judy Zehnder Keller, owner of the Frankenmuth Cheese Haus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.