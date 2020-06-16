The Cheeseburger in Caseville Festival is canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said the decision did not come easily.
"Unfortunately, the large crowds of the Biggest Trop-Rock Festival in the country are not allowed at this time and it is doubtful they will be permitted by August. Additionally, our insurance company will not cover large gatherings that our concerts and many events typically draw. Also, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial support from our sponsors has become a concern as businesses have had multiple other issues to contend with," organizers said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 16.
However, many local businesses wanted to keep the festival spirit alive and have decided to serve up a "Slice of Cheeseburger."
"This will happen Aug. 14-23 and will consist of events consistent with the current Executive Orders, including golf outings, a car show, vendors, other smaller scale events, and tropical music. The BEST CHEESEBURGER competition is still a go, so bragging rights will be up for grabs," organizers said.
Organizers said they appreciate the community's support and hope to see everyone at next year's Cheeseburger in Caseville Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.