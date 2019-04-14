Mid-Michigan animal lovers gathered to bite into juicy cheeseburgers and help raise money to support local animals in need.
Crowds of people gathered to support Paradise Animal Rescue, a non-profit organization in Lapeer County.
The organization held its 3rd annual fundraiser called Cheeseburger in Paradise.
If you’re wondering how they came up with the name, then you’re not alone.
“Just somebody threw the name of there and everybody loved it, so we stuck with it,” said Larraine Edwards, president of Paradise Animal Rescue.
Edwards said that each year the event features burgers, blues, and benefactors who provide support to homeless animals in need.
Kelly Heyner, a volunteer with the group, said she probably never would have even considered adopting an animal until she started working with Paradise Animal Rescue.
“I came there and I kind of fell in love with this one dog that had been there for quite a while," Heyner said. "I put up flyers at work and tried to find a home for him and every time I came back I fell in love with him a little bit more and I just ended up taking him home one day."
The rescue organization runs on donated supplies which is why these events are so important.
“We’re a private organization, volunteer-based, and we don’t get any state funding,” Edwards said.
Paradise Animal Rescue has successfully sprayed, neutered, vaccinated, and found homes for over 2,000 homeless cats and dogs.
