“There is nobody else,” said Brett Cox from Cooking Cajun Army. “It’s just me. No one behind me here.”
Retired chef Brett Cox is the sole cook of Cooking Cajun Army and provides free meals to those that need them most including Mid-Michigan flood victims in Sanford.
“We just make sure that everybody gets fed,” said Cox.
Cox made his way here from Florida, but he’s no stranger to Michigan.
He was born and raised in Detroit and also lived in Fenton for more than 20 years.
“To get the opportunity to come up here and serve my home land, my home state, there was not a question,” said Cox.
He arrived in Sanford at the beginning of the month, and since then, he’s been serving up food to residents whose lives have been turned upside down.
“They didn’t get out of cars,” said Cox. “Everyone had masks and gloves on. We delivered the food right to their cars.”
There was no limit on the amount of meals people could take.
“Whether they wanted one or they wanted 25, which some did because they had crews of volunteers working,” said Cox.
A hot meal, or two, that Cox says means so much to these Sanford residents during this time.
“People just want to feel a little bit of normalcy, so to me, that’s my bug, that’s my focus to give them that,” said Cox.
