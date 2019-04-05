Chemical Bank is warning about scammers targeting some of their customers.
The bank said their fraud team became aware of the scam on April 4, based on some customer calls.
The scammer said customers receive a text or phone call, asking for account and social security numbers.
The bank reminds people not to give out that information to anyone you don’t know.
Chemical Bank’s Marketing Officer Tom Wennerberg said there has been no security breach.
If you believe you have given out that information to someone other than Chemical Bank, call their Customer Care Center at 800-867-9757
