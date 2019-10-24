Students put together a massive periodic table of elements the size of more than three football fields.
Wayne State University’s Department of Chemistry unveiled the monster periodic table of elements in Detroit on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
It’s expected to break the world record.
They got some help from student chemistry clubs from Western State University, University of Michigan-Dearborn, University of Michigan-Flint, University of Detroit Mercy, and Lawrence Tech.
They chose to reveal the table between 6:02 a.m. and 6:02 p.m.
