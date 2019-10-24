MI: WORLD RECORD FOR LARGEST PERIODIC TABLE
(Source: WXYZ via CNN)

Students put together a massive periodic table of elements the size of more than three football fields.

Wayne State University’s Department of Chemistry unveiled the monster periodic table of elements in Detroit on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

It’s expected to break the world record.

They got some help from student chemistry clubs from Western State University, University of Michigan-Dearborn, University of Michigan-Flint, University of Detroit Mercy, and Lawrence Tech.

They chose to reveal the table between 6:02 a.m. and 6:02 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WXYZ via CNN. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.