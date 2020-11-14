The season of giving is getting a head start this year.
High Life Farms is paying it forward to their community this Thanksgiving.
"We're just taking an opportunity at this time, this season, with Thanksgiving coming around to give back and do what we can,” said general manager Kyle Neathery.
Their initial goal was to provide 100 families with a Thanksgiving meal, with help from the red cross, they exceeded that.
They're serving 120 families in need. Each family gets a shopping cart full of anything they might need for thanksgiving.
Neathery says it's more than just food for these families.
"It's just knowing that someone cares about them,” he said. “Knowing that there's someone there that's willing to help, willing to do something for them that they may not necessarily get. "
Even at the hardest of times.
"I know it's kind of tough this year for everybody,” said co-owner Ben Celani. “So. I hope that that can bring some normalcy to everything."
Many of High Life Farms' employees belong to the Chesaning community.
"It really helps them get a really prideful angle about how they can give back to the very town that raised them and grew them and shaped them into who they are," Neathery said.
High Life Farms hopes to continue giving back to their community in the years to come, with goals of doubling their efforts next year.
