It’s the final week of the regular high school football season and for some, it’s the last chance to make the playoffs.
But one Mid-Michigan team that has no chance at post-season play is fighting for even bigger stakes.
On the field, the Chesaning football team hasn’t reached the goals they set out to achieve with a 2-6 record, win or lose, their season will end on Friday night against Carrollton.
But according to a mother of one of the football players, this team wins big where it matters most.
“They are champions, not state champions but they are champions in their heart Jason, that’s what life is about,” said Debra Marzluft.
Marzluft is battling stage 2 breast cancer that’s spread to her lymph nodes.
In June, she had a mastectomy and began chemotherapy treatments.
It was then that her hair began to fall out, and because her white blood cell count is low, she wears a mask in public to avoid germs.
In December, she’ll have a hysterectomy operation.
Despite all this, Marzluft continues to go to work as a claims adjuster at Stevens Van Lines.
She continues to help out at football team dinners and volunteer at the concession stand during games.
“It doesn’t pay to hide,” Marzluft said. “If you just sit home and feel sorry for yourself, it’s not good. We have four children. My role is to be a mom. Everybody has stuff happen in their life. You need to pick up and go on and be real.”
It’s that attitude and spirit that’s inspired the Chesaning community and the football team, which includes her oldest son, Zach.
“She’s kind of my model right now, she’s doing all this yet she still does and takes time out of the day to come and see me and watch my brother play tennis and me on Friday nights and stuff,” Zach said.
The team is dedicating Friday’s final game of the season to Marzluft.
They’ll be wearing pink accessories on their uniforms. There will be a pre-game benefit dinner and they’ve been selling t-shirts to raise awareness and money.
“We all wanted to get together and just help them out and let them know that they aren’t fighting alone that she wasn’t fighting alone that we were all behind her because she’s always been behind us,” said Josh Chrysler, a junior football player.
“She sets a great example for us about the bigger picture of what we’re learning through football of grit and toughness and we’re just really pulling to support her and the rest of her family as she fights cancer,” said John Mimranek, head coach.
Marzluft said she’s overwhelmed and humbled by the support.
“The kids come home every day and say oh my gosh mom everybody in school is wearing the t-shirts,” Marzluft said. “The football game, all the stuff going on, it’s amazing. The tribe of Chesaning, you are a tribe. The tribe looks out for each other. A tribe cares about each other. A tribe loves each other. A tribe is a champion. Chesaning has champions.”
