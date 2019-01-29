A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested, accused of distributing child porn.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit said Michael Eaton, 34, of Chesaning, was arrested.
MSP said the investigation into Eaton was started after it was learned he was sharing the child sexually abusive material on the internet.
He was arraigned in Saginaw County on Jan. 25 on two counts of distributing child sexually abusive material.
