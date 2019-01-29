hacker generic
(File photo)

A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested, accused of distributing child porn.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit said Michael Eaton, 34, of Chesaning, was arrested.

SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots

MSP said the investigation into Eaton was started after it was learned he was sharing the child sexually abusive material on the internet.

He was arraigned in Saginaw County on Jan. 25 on two counts of distributing child sexually abusive material.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Continuous News Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.