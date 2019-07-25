A Chesaning native is dead after he was injured during a storm in Virginia.
According to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Chief Warrant Officer Kevin Sullivan was attending an annual training event at Fort Pickett when severe weather hit the area on Monday, July 22.
The storm knocked over a tree, which fell on the 34-year-old and struck an armored vehicle.
Two soldiers near the vehicle were hurt, but are now recovering from their injuries.
Sullivan joined the Army in 2003 and was deployed to Iraq from 2007 to 2008.
He had been assigned to the 13th Quartermaster Detachment in Livonia. The two other soldiers are assigned to to the 952nd Quartermaster Company, also in Livonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.