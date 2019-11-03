Chesaning High School seniors raked leaves and cleaned yards for local veterans.
On Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, 49 seniors from the high school took time out of their school day to do yardwork for nine area veterans.
Senior Keegan Nicol organized the event for his class. He contacted the American Legion to secure the names and contacted the veteran homeowners to make sure students could come.
One of the organizers, Amy Sholtz, said the students were placed in two large groups and bused to the houses from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Sholtz, who is also a teacher and mentor to the group, said the seniors were cold and wet from the rain the day before but were thankful it let up so that they could do their work.
The veteran homeowners came out and visited with the kids. Sholtz said they were very appreciative and amazed with how fast the students were able to work. The seniors were equally grateful for the service as many listed to stories.
“Today was a great opportunity to give back to the veterans who have done so much for us. I am proud of the seniors who volunteered their time and raked wet leaves in the cold. This project is something I will always cherish and thank you to everyone that made this possible,” Nicol said.
