The Chesaning Village Council has voted to terminate the contract of its Police Chief, Stacey A. Wilburn.
A press release from the village said the council voted 5-to-2 during a July 2 meeting in favor of terminating Wilburn based on “longstanding performance issues”. The release listed the concerns as:
• excessive missed work;
• numerous no-call/no-shows;
• uncovered shifts;
• failure to attend scheduled meetings;
• failure to complete police reports;
• misuse of police vehicle;
• failure to return phone calls;
• extensive missed calls;
• failure to complete payroll, resulting in officers missing wages for a payroll cycle;
• failure to repair radar trailer;
• failure to address phone answering system problems;
• failure meet expectations of Performance Improvement Plan;
• numerous complaints from subordinate officers.
The village states that since January 1, 2019, Wilburn missed 27 days of work, above and beyond the paid time off hours taken in that time period. The village continued, saying that of her missed days, eight were “no-call/no-show”; meaning she did not appear for work and never notified the Village Administrator, or any other village official.
The village also said it is investigating ten additional days since the beginning of the year that time was reported on her time sheet, but there is no record of her signing in or out at dispatch.
TV5 has reached out to Wilburn and are working to bring you more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.