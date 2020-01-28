Multiple agencies are working to transform the Chevy Commons property into an urban greenspace.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) said the soil and groundwater at the site are contaminated and it’s not possible to excavate the soil form the 60-acre property.
Instead, soil and grass will be buried over the abandoned factory and paved surfaces.
EGLE said this will protect people and wildlife from high levels of soil contamination and control the movement of water.
Hundreds of storm sewers and outfalls to the Flint River will have to be abandoned to prevent contaminated soil and groundwater from entering the river.
According to EGLE when capping is finished, the property will have open meadows, woods, and wetlands connecting trails to neighborhoods, schools, and regional trail networks.
The city of Flint is working with the EGLE, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Genesee County Land Bank Authority, Kettering University, and Genesee County Parks.
In 2018, EGLE capped 24 acres of the site and will be leading the final phase of construction of over nine acres in 2020.
In July 2018, Genesee County Parks was awarded a $315,000 grant to improve the property, formerly known as Chevy in the Hole.
READ MORE: Genesee Co. Parks to redevelop Chevy in the Hole with grant
The MDEQ renamed it the Chevy Commons to honor its place in automotive history.
