Police believe a Mid-Michigan 6-year-old may have been in a home with one parent dead, and another person unconscious for at least a day.
Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green said officers were called to a home on Oleander Drive after someone from Tennessee reached out to the department.
The person in Tennessee said they saw photos that the 6-year-old had posted of the adults online. The child posted the pictures on Facebook in an attempt to get help.
Inside the home officers found the child’s father dead, and the man's wife unconscious.
The cause of death is currently being investigated.
The woman is currently at the hospital, her condition is unclear at this time.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
