Terence Green officially began his post as Chief of Police of the Flint Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
“You won’t see me behind this desk often. I’ll be out in the streets with the men and women,” Green said.
Working side-by-side with fellow police officers is just the beginning of Chief Green’s plan to revitalize his police department.
Green said he wants to change the morale throughout the department.
“My motto is morale is high, crime is low. So, I believe when officers, employees are happy to come to work, it makes them more productive employees. So,” Green said.
Green said he can’t do it alone. He said he needs more resources.
Green said he aims at finding and securing ways to bring more officers to reduce the workload overworked and overwhelmed officers.
Green is looking to fill 14 to 15 vacant officer positions.
Green wants people to stop thinking all police officers are bad based on the nationwide issue with police departments.
“The problem that I have with it is that you’re taking a brush and you’re painting every police department with the same brush. Which is not true,” Green said.
Green wants to reduce the workload for police so they will have more time to get out into the community and really understand the people and their neighbors and bridge the gap between people and police. He also expects extra patrols.
“My goal is to increase the visibility. I think when you increase our visibility and officers are allowed to be a lot more proactive; a year from now you’ll see the difference in the crime rate, it’s gonna drop,” Green said.
