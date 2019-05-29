Two homes in Genesee County exploded in less than 24 hours due to an illegal marijuana grow operations, according to police.
Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green confirmed two people were injured when a garage door exploded, flying nearly 30 yards on Flushing Road. He said one person was treated on the scene and the other is still listed in critical condition at a local hospital.
About 24 hours later, police confirmed a second explosion happened on Oleksyn Road.
Green said the butane extraction of marijuana wax is the cause of both explosions.
During the investigation, police said neighbors on Flushing Road said multiple cars were always in and out of the property, which indicated drug activity.
Green said there was nothing police could do since things like that happen at private homes and neighbors aren’t reporting it.
Green said the problem will become more prevalent as more people venture into production of marijuana products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.