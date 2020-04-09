A Mid-Michigan health official is clearing up some confusion about the recovery rate of COVID-19.
“It’s important to remember, this is not a death sentence to patients,” said Norman Chapin, chief medical officer for McLaren Bay Region.
COVID-19 sounds bad, and for some people it can be. But Chapin said many patients – and people infected – will be OK and recover.
“If I look at our hospital, we see a majority of the patients that are admitted for COVID are not in the intensive care units. They are admitted to our medical floors. We supply them with supportive care and they’re discharged from the hospital,” Chapin said.
Chapin said it’s important to look at how many people beat COVID-19.
The MDHHS considers a person recovered if they’re alive 30 days after the onset of the illness. That number in Michigan is 56 as of April 3.
“Overall, if you look at the survival rate when you look at all patients infected with the coronavirus, mortality rate seems to be three to five percent. So the survivability is somewhere between 95 to 97 percent,” Chapin said.
Not everyone will be that lucky. Chapin said people that are older and have underlying health conditions are at greater risk of complications when battling the virus, but even most of those people can get better.
“The highest mortality rate that we’ve seen in patients above 80 is around 15 percent. So even in that high age range, 85 percent is going to survive the COVID infection,” Chapin said.
Chapin said it’s still very important to practice social distancing and to wash your hands because flattening the curve will help more people get on the road to recovery quicker.
“It seems like if you get it, you’re gonna die from it. And that’s just not the case,” Chapin said.
