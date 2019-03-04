A woman was able to escape her burning home after a fire broke out and destroyed the home this morning.
Firefighters were called to the 7000 block of Ridgeview Drive in Genesee Township at about 9:20 a.m. on Monday, March 4.
Chief Burt Robere said the homeowner had just gone to bed after working a third shift when she heard a crackling noise, and realized the home was on fire.
Robere said there were no working smoke detectors in the home, so she was lucky she heard the crackling.
The home is considered a total loss.
Robere said the fire department has smoke detectors for people that may need them.
