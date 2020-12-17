After serving the Flint community for more than 30 years, Flint Bishop’s Chief of Public Safety Chris Miller is announcing his retirement.
Miller will formally retire on Jan. 22, 2021.
“I’m incredibly proud of my career in this great community and I’m truly honored to have served as the leader of FNT’s Public Safety Department. It is hard to close this chapter, but I am looking forward to spending more time with my lovely wife, our children and grandchildren,” Miller said.
Miller first came to Flint Bishop as a part-time patrol officer while still working at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department in 1989. He left the Sheriff’s Department when he was appointed Chief of Public Safety in August of 2000.
Miller is a lifetime member of the community, graduating from Flint Northwestern High School and Mott Community College.
“This is an exciting time for Chief Miller, and we wish him well as he embarks on his retirement,” Nino Sapone, Flint Bishop Airport director said. “We are incredibly excited for him, but it is bittersweet for us, as he is such a well-liked and honorable member of our airport family.”
Miller will continue to be active in the community. He is a musician, and you may see him performing with his band around area establishments or gathering with his Corvette Club.
