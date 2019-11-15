The city of Flint’s Chief Recovery Officer Jameca Patrick-Singleton wrote an open letter to residents as she as the city finds her replacement.
As the chief recovery officer, Patrick-Singleton worked to increase support services and rebuild the city’s water infrastructure after the city’s water crisis.
She was also expected to keep residents informed and engaged in community dialogue, visioning, and collective efforts during the city’s recovery process and restore the well-being of residents.
Flintstones:
For the past two and a half years, I have had the amazing opportunity to serve the community that has given so much to me. As the Chief Recovery Officer for the city of Flint, I was able to be a resource to residents during the toughest time in our history. As a resident, the water crisis was personal for me, I was ready and willing to serve my community in any way possible.
It is with profound regret that I write that the new administration has chosen to go in a different direction as far as my position is concerned.
During my time working for the city, were able to accomplish a lot. Just a few of these things include:
-Create a Community Navigator Program that works directly with residents to access resources.
-Hold several Community Resource Fairs where hundreds of Flint residents had immediate access to a variety of services including the Flint Registry, Expanded Medicaid and other vital services needed by residents impacted by the water crisis.
-Gathered a significant amount of data through a resident facilitator project in preparation for the first ever Flint Resident Driven Recovery Plan.
-Incorporated Recovery across city departments improving customer service.
-Increase the capacity of City Hall through securing grants for programs and staffing.
As a resident and as someone who dutifully worked very closely with Mayor Weaver, the first woman to be Mayor of the City of Flint, I want to thank her for all of the hard work she has done. The programs that were put in place under her administration will benefit this community tremendously for years to come.
I want to thank my fellow Flintstones for trusting me to help usher us into recovery. I am honored to have worked with the public daily and my life has been enriched by this experience. While I no longer serve as the Chief Recovery Officer, I will continue to serve in our community and do all that I can to keep us on this beautiful path to being made whole.
It has been my sincere pleasure to be the first Chief Recovery Officer for the city and I will lend myself to assist and support the next person in this role. Thank you Flint for allowing me to serve you.
Sincerely,
Jameca Patrick-Singleton, MSW and fellow Flintstone
