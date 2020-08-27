A suburban Detroit fire chief says he still can't explain why a 20-year-old woman declared dead at her home was discovered alive hours later at a funeral home.
Timesha Beauchamp remains in critical condition. Southfield Chief Johnny Menifee took questions from reporters Wednesday.
Menifee says an emergency medical crew found no signs of life on three separate occasions at Beauchamp's home on Sunday.
Staff at a funeral home discovered she was alive. Menifee says the paramedics "feel terrible."
The fire chief wonders if it's a case of "Lazarus syndrome," a reference to people who come back to life without assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.