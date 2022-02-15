The MI Tri-Share Child Care Pilot Program is expanding to seven new facilitator hubs across the state and in mid-Michigan.
In last week’s budget recommendations, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included $2.5 million to continue support for the program which increases access to affordable child care that uses state and business support.
The partnership works to increase access to high-quality, affordable child care for families while helping retain and attract talent, Whitmer stated. Tri-Share now covers 52 counties in Michigan and the city of Detroit.
“Expanding access to high-quality, affordable child care will help every kid succeed from day one and help parents get back to work knowing that their kids are safe and cared for,” Whitmer said. “We must continue investing in programs like Tri-Share that put Michiganders first and help us grow our economy.”
Each facilitator hub links employers, families and child care providers together while providing management for the program.
“The pandemic has only exacerbated the reality that without affordable child care, less parents can fully participate in the workforce,” said Susan Corbin, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “As we continue down the path of building a new, better economy for Michiganders, we must find ways to decrease the costs that put stress on family budgets, like child care.”
Through Tri-Share, the cost of child care is shared equally by an eligible employee, their employer, and the state of Michigan. More details on the Tri-Share program, including current pilot regions and participating employers, can be found online.
“Otsego County Economic Alliance is honored to be selected as a grant awardee of the MI Tri-Share Child Care Pilot program,” said Lisa McComb, executive director of Otsego County Economic Alliance. “We look forward to serving as a Regional Hub for our Northeastern Michigan employers, employees and childcare providers in Otsego, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Crawford, Oscoda and Montmorency counties. This innovative program will provide an opportunity to assist our communities in transitioning back to full-scale and growing our local economies.”
