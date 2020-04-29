A child has been hospitalized and is on a ventilator after possibly ingesting THC.
Michigan State Police and the Department of Health and Human Services were called to a Saginaw hospital on April 28 to investigate a possible child abuse complaint.
They learned a 1-year-old child may have THC in its system and is critically ill.
No further information is available at this time.
