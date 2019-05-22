A child is in critical condition after a crash in Genesee County.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21.
Richfield Township Police say a minivan was traveling on N. State Road when it was hit by another vehicle at Harding Drive, in front of the Continental North Mobile Home Park.
A Davison couple and their three young children were in the minivan.
They were all taken to a local hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle did not appear to have any injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.