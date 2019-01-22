A 17-month-old child is in critical condition, and a Mid-Michigan man is in custody, accused of abuse.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Nottingham Drive in Lapeer on Jan. 19 for reports of a child with life-threatening injuries.
She was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint where she has a life-threatening head injury, according to officials.
Investigators learned the child’s mother had been staying at the home with friends, a married couple, for the past few months.
When the incident occurred, deputies said the friend’s husband was watching the little girl, and four additional children.
The married couple has three of their own children, and the injured girl has a 3-year-old sibling. None of the children were older than 5-years-old.
On Jan. 21, Emmanuel Castaneda, 28, from Lapeer was arraigned on one charge of child abuse-1st degree, and assault with intent to murder.
He is still at the Lapeer County Jail on a million-dollar cash or surety bond.
The investigation continues.
