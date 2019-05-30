Authorities say a young child has died after falling into an above-ground swimming pool at a Michigan home.
The Lansing State Journal reports police say the 15-month-old boy was found Wednesday and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The child's name wasn't immediately released. WILX-TV reports an autopsy was planned for Thursday.
The apparent drowning is under investigation, but Lansing police Sgt. Lee McCallister says the death is believed to be accidental.
