A 2-year-old died Friday night in a mobile home fire in Mount Pleasant.
Mount Pleasant Public Safety Officers said they were called to a home at 505 South Bradley Street just after 6 p.m. Friday.
Officers said flames were coming from the home and neighbors reported people might be inside.
Heavy smoked stopped officers from being able to go into the home but firefighters were able to get in.
A 2-year-old boy was found dead inside the home, according to officers. An adult man was also in the home, but he escaped with minor burns.
Michigan State Police is helping investigate the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.