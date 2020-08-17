Child & Family Services of Saginaw is moving.
The crisis and counseling center will move to its new location, 2838 Automotive Centre, in Saginaw Township, in October.
The organization will be using the lower level of Braun Kendrick, with a client entrance off Automotive Centre.
“The new location is occurring due to our continued growth and need to provide clients and staff with more space,” said Margaret Bach, President/CEO.
The facility should provide better access for clients, a large waiting room, child waiting area, and allow room to grow.
