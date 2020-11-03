A 3-year-old child was fatally shot while in his Mid-Michigan home, and officials are still looking for whoever pulled the trigger.
Messiah Williams, 3, died on Oct. 22 at 11:30 p.m. after someone shot at his home in the 1600 block of Oklahoma Avenue in Flint.
Messiah was inside at the time, and was hit. He later passed away.
A cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered to bring his killer to justice.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Or use the P3 mobile app.
