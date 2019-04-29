A four-year-old child is in critical condition, and police say a person of interest is in custody suspected of child abuse.
Flint Police said they were called to Hurley Medical Center on April 28 for a child that was critically injured.
Investigators said it was determined that the type and extent of injures were consistent with child abuse that allegedly happened in the 900 block of Glenbrook Circle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or D/Tpr. Andy Knapp at 810-237-6915.
