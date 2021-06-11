Child safety advocates say it’s time to be familiar with how to talk to your children about abuse.
Matt Schembechler says he was sexually abused at age 10 by a University of Michigan team doctor, Robert Anderson, on his father Bo Schembechler’s football staff. He says his father was angered by the accusation and became violent. Exactly the opposite of how experts say parents should react.
“When kids are talking about any kind of abuse or anything that may have happened to them, we suggest that they, first of all, make sure that they listen to their child attentively and not ask lots of questions,” said Cindy Morley, the Child Advocacy Center Program Director for the Great Lakes Bay Region Child Abuse and Neglect Council.
The CAN Council work with children who experience abuse and trauma like Schembechler says he did. Ninety percent of victims of child sexual abuse know their perpetrators.
“We believe when the children present, they’re in a vulnerable situation and they are wanting to tell somebody so it’s usually someone that they trust that they’ll go to,” Morley said. “The first step is for the person hearing the child is to listen and believe what the child is telling them.”
The CAN Council and CAC focus on healing and helping clients open up about the trauma that is usually best shared with parents or guardians first. It can difficult for children to tell parents or other authorities about their abuse.
“Just let the child speak what’s happening or what’s on that child’s mind or what’s on that child’s heart,” Morley said. “And then have them, the parent or caregiver or whoever the person is that gets the information from the child is to then take it to the professionals and let the professionals take care of the proper questioning that needs to be done.”
