A little girl sustained non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle.
It was paged out by central dispatch at about 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 26.
First responders were sent to Owen and Campbell streets for the incident.
Paramedics were on the scene to treat the girl for her injuries.
Officers could not offer any further information and said this case is still under investigation.
