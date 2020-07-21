Some daycare centers across Mid-Michigan are experiencing challenges while trying to remain open and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The constant cleaning of toys, handing out masks, or the uncertainty of the number of children are just some of the things Kidde Time Child Care Center in Flint worries about each day.
“It has had its challenges, but non we haven’t worked through,” said Dietrich White, employee.
“Sometimes just not knowing how many kids we’re gonna have. That’s the most challenging I can say we have,” said Walishya White, employee.
The staff said that parents aren’t allowed in the building, children are dropped off and the staff performs a health screening before they enter.
“Just every day is something new. This is the new normal,” White said.
White and her mom manage to keep the childcare center open but many other centers are struggling because of COVID-19.
“I feel like parents wouldn’t know what to do,” White said.
White said that parents would be forced to stay home with their children if the center closed and that would be even worse on the economy.
“We’re going to try the hardest to stay open because we have a lot of essential parents and parents that still need care,” White said.
