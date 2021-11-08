The state of Michigan launched a grant program to award childcare professionals with $1,000 bonuses and support childcare programs.
The Child Care Stabilization Grant will distribute $350 million in grants to every full-time childcare professional, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Applications are open to eligible childcare providers, and they can apply online. Childcare professionals will receive their bonuses directly from their employer and do not need to apply.
“Childcare is the backbone of a strong economy and childcare professionals and programs go above and beyond every day to care for our kids, helping them learn and grow in a safe environment,” Whitmer said. “I was proud to put childcare businesses and professionals first in the bipartisan budget I signed in September. By bringing both parties together, we were able to put Michiganders first and deliver every childcare professional a $1,000 bonus in recognition of their incredible sacrifices over the last 18 months, expand low or no-cost care to 105,000 kids, and help providers improve their programs. Countless working parents rely on childcare, and without the tireless, often thankless work of providers and professionals, working families would not be able to get back to work and pursue their potential. With this investment, we can ensure kids and working families succeed as we continue ushering in a new era of prosperity for our communities.”
In September, Whitmer signed the Fiscal Year 2022 budget bill that includes investments in childcare. The budget puts 167,000 Michiganders on a tuition-free path to higher-education or skills training, repairs or replaces 100 bridges while creating 2,500 jobs and makes a $500 million deposit into Michigan’s rainy-day fund totaling out the balance to nearly $1.4 billion.
“Childcare professionals are trusted to help our youngest children learn and grow, but their compensation doesn’t reflect the value they bring to our children and communities. Most teacher’s assistants make a little over minimum wage because that is all that the programs can afford. I’m grateful these grants include bonus pay for childcare professionals because they work very hard caring for our littlest learners. Parents need us so that they can keep working, and it breaks my heart to hear of good programs closing, and parents unable to find care,” said Kimberly Zehnder, owner of EduPlay Discovery Center in Frankenmuth.
