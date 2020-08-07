At the Covenant Healthcare Children's Center, everyone is masking up due to the governor's executive orders.
"I have half of the pre-k class now; they're all wearing masks today," Program director Nicole Sootsman said.
And it's something that staff say hasn't been a new situation for them but can be a big adjustment for the kids.
"Now with the executive order coming out, we are going to be requiring our anybody four years and up, to wear a mask in common areas,” she said. “So, hallways, if they're walking through classrooms or that kind of stuff."
Sootsman says keeping young kids in their masks throughout the day can be a challenge.
But she explains that cleaning and wiping down workspaces and play areas several times a day, can sometimes be even more daunting.
"If they sneeze on anything, then we're right there to clean it,” she said. “I do have extra staff in some of the classrooms, so that we do have that availability for teachers to quickly clean something before another child touches it."
But she says it's all for the good of the kids.
And explains they've even worked out a system at the center's entrance, to keep teachers, parents and kids in safe contact through social distancing.
"A lot of our teachers are now taking kids to the door at the end of the day, so that they get that connection with the families, rather than since they can't come in," she said.
