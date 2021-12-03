Licensed childcare programs have less than one week to apply for the Child Care Stabilization grant, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
The $380 million grant will provide $1,000 bonuses to childcare professionals and fund operational grants to local childcare businesses. The grants are part of a $1.4 billion investment to expand access to quality and affordable childcare.
“Childcare is the backbone of a strong economy and childcare professionals and programs go above and beyond every day to care for our kids, helping them learn and grow in a safe environment," Whitmer said. “Countless working parents rely on childcare, and without the tireless, often thankless work of providers and professionals, working families would not be able to get back to work and pursue their potential. I was proud that we were able to come together and put childcare providers and professionals first in the bipartisan budget I signed. Thanks to our collaboration, we are delivering every childcare professional a $1,000 bonus in recognition of their incredible sacrifices, expanding low or no-cost care to 105,000 kids, and helping providers invest in and improve their programs. With this investment, we can ensure kids and working families succeed as we continue ushering in a new era of prosperity for our communities."
More than 4,000 programs have applied, and funding is still available. Licensed childcare providers can apply online and review frequently asked questions.
Childcare professionals do not need to apply and will receive their bonuses directly from their employer. The application will close on Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.
“Childcare providers are enormously important in supporting Michigan’s children, families, businesses, and the economy as a whole,” Michigan Superintendent Michael Rice said. “These state funds help recognize and appreciate childcare providers and affords them some needed financial support to help keep their programs open and focused on our earliest learners.”
