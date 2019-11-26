Local families’ lives changed forever on Tuesday.
It was part of Adoption Day in Genesee County.
“1,100 days later, we love them even more. They are sweet, cute, smart little boys,” said Katie Vanderlaan.
Katie and Robert Vanderlaan said their two boys, Isaac and Isaiah, are the light of their lives. They started taking care of the two right after getting their fostering license.
“We actually got licensed and 24 hours later someone called us and said, ‘hey, now that you’re licensed, do you want to take two twin boys for the price of one?’ I said yes. And my husband was up north in the UP and I said, ‘I’ll call him. He’ll be OK with it,’” Katie said.
Katie said she always hoped fostering the two would turn into adoption. On Nov. 26, she got her wish – along with three other families.
A total of four children were officially adopted in Genesee County on Tuesday.
The celebration was overseen by Judge Jennie Barkey.
It was part of a nationwide effort to bring attention to the number of foster children waiting for adoption, and to celebrate all families who adopt.
Currently, there are hundreds of children in Genesee County who are placed in foster care. Many of those children are available for adoption and are waiting for a loving, permanent home.
Katie said raising twin boys is not for the faint of heart, but for those with a really big one.
“Double the trouble. Sometimes it feels like quadruple the trouble, but it’s so awesome,” Katie said.
