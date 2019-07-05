Tom Hanks says Tim Allen warned him of emotional 'Toy Story 4' ending
Pixar Animation Studios

A nonprofit is planning to give a group of young cancer patients and their families star treatment at a private screening of the movie "Toy Story 4" in Royal Oak.

The Bottomless Toy Chest's 8th Annual Red Carpet Movie event for the children and their families will be held July 18 at the Emagine Royal Oak Theatre.

Bottomless Toy Chest founder Mickey Guisewite says the youngsters and their families will receive "star treatment" and walk a red carpet into the theater for the screening.

The organization delivers brand new cellophane-wrapped toys, crafts and hands-on activities to pediatric cancer patients at 10 hospitals in Michigan, Ohio, Georgia and Texas.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.