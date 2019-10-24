Five children have been injured in a house fire in northwest Detroit.
Deputy fire commissioner Dave Fornell says the children -- ages 4 months to 4 years old -- were taken to a hospital Thursday morning. The children suffered from smoke inhalation. Their conditions were not immediately available.
A firefighter also suffered an injury while trying to enter the home. His injury was not considered life-threatening.
The fire was reported about 9:20 a.m. and is under investigation. Police said adults inside the home put the blaze out before firefighters arrived.
