Children reunited with parents at Saginaw Correctional Facility

A heartwarming reunion happened at the Saginaw Correctional Facility as incarcerated parents got the chance to reunite with their kids.
In the prison’s gymnasium, you’ll find smiles, hugs, and plenty of fun.
“What happens is we bring children of inmates into the prison to spend the day with their dads,” said Gerene Kropscott with the ministry program One Day with God.
For Nakiyah, she hasn’t seen her dad since last year.
“Every time we go it’s just full of surprises,” Nakiyah said. “I just want to have fun with my daddy.”
For Halena, she couldn’t let go of her dad and was excited to spend the day with him.
“We gonna play basketball, we gonna play games, and we gonna get prizes,” Halena said.
A day like this helps foster better relationships.
“We find that there’s a lot of reconciliation between kids and their parents,” Gerene said.
Dads and their kids spend time playing games and embracing each other for quality family time.
“Make sure the kids know that they are loved because they’re kind of the silent victims of the whole process,” said Bruce Kropscott with One Day with God.
One Day with God works to end the cycle of reincarceration.
“For me, it’s uplifting,” said Jody Cox with One Day with God. “People would be like, ‘uplifting to be in prison the day?’ Absolutely it’s uplifting.”
Since 2009, the Michigan Department of Corrections said 13 of its facilities have hosted this event with nearly 1,000 prisoners and over 1,500 children taking part.
