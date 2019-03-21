A children’s cough syrup has been recalled because it may be contaminated and cause vomiting and diarrhea.
Kingston Pharma is recalling some of it’s DG/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus sold at Dollar General stores nationwide because it has the potential to be contaminated with Bacillus cereus/ Bacillus circulans.
Bacillus cereus/ Bacillus circulans has the potential to produce gastrointestinal illness.
Most often, illnesses are mild, although more serious and even lethal cases have occurred.
Individuals at risk for more severe forms of illness include infants, young children, and others with weakened immune systems.
The product comes in a carton labeled DG™/health baby Cough Syrup + Mucus in 2-fluid ounce bottles marked with Lot KL180157 Expiration date 11/20 on the bottom of the carton and back of the bottle label; UPC Code 8 54954 00250 0.
So far, no illnesses have been reported.
The potential for contamination was noted after audit testing revealed the presence of Bacillus cereus /Bacillus circulans in some bottles of this lot of the product. One in ten bottles showed low levels of Bacillus cereus and two in ten bottles showed low levels of Bacillus circulans.
Consumers who have purchased Lot KL180157 of DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus” may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-844-724-7347 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST or e-mail at Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.
