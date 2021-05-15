A Midland organization is raising money to help provide a healing environment for grieving families.
As the executive director of the Children's Grief Center of the Great Lakes Bay Region, Camille Nitschky, knows how important working through grief is.
"When you've had something hard like this happen to you, and you learn how to work through it and you have support through it, then it becomes you know it can be part of your strength as a human," Nitschky said.
Her organization is hosting a charity 5K because funds are needed after the pandemic.
"We'll start groups again in the fall. There's going to be a whole new set of things that we're going to need to learn how to deal with, and we'll do it cause we'll do it together," Nitschky said.
There will also be a kid’s color fun run. Kids 12 and under can participate for just $6 and receive a white shirt that will be covered in color once completing their race.
The virtual race kicks off Saturday and the in-person run is set for next week.
"So, our 5K race, it's called grit your grief 5K walk/ run um, the virtual event starts today so we're running from the 15 to the 22 for virtual and the next Saturday. Will be at the Midland City Forest for our live event from eight to one," Nitschky said.
The Midland City Forest will take place on May 22. Nitschky said if running isn't your thing, there are other things that people can help with.
She said they just moved into a new facility and are looking for volunteers to spruce up the place.
"We can use carpenters, window cleaners. Just anybody that likes to organize crafts and stuff like that. So, we've got anything that you any skill that you have that you want to share. We can find a place for it and all you have to do is check on the website or you can call the office," Nitschky said.
