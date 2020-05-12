Several children and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at a residential treatment facility in Vassar.
As of Monday, May 11, 25 out of 38 female clients at Wolverine Human Services' Vassar facility had tested positive for the virus.
Only three of the clients who tested positive showed symptoms, according to WHS.
The clients are in a 14-day quarantine unit.
In addition, four staff members also tested positive and were not showing symptoms. They are also in quarantine for 14 days, WHS said.
The 65 male clients tested negative for the virus. The male clients are housed in a separate area at the facility, WHS said.
All parents and guardians for the clients have been notified, WHS said.
“As we all work together through the COVID-19 pandemic, we are doing everything we can to keep our children and employees safe. Thankfully, we are prepared,” CEO of WHS Judith Wollack said. “We have isolation and quarantine units in place for the children and they are able to continue therapy and learning. Personal protection gear is given to staff working in isolation and quarantine units, and we provide hazard, isolation and quarantine pay to our dedicated employees.”
The facility said it is following recommendations from the CDC and the Tuscola County Health Department.
“Wolverine Human Services has taken a proactive approach in combating this infection. They were quick to identify it and took all the steps necessary to mitigate the spread. This is a highly infectious virus and in congregate settings such as these that have asymptomatic cases it spreads very quickly. Testing, quarantine, isolation and strong infection control practices are in place and they are working in cooperation with Tuscola County Health Department,” said Ann Hepfer, health officer for the Tuscola County Health Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.