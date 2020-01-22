Children stranded on ice saved by first responders

Two small children were stuck on a frozen lake with dangerously cracking ice.
It happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 21 in Shelby Township.
The two little ones were sledding in their backyard when they ended up out on the thin ice.
Four-year-old Cora told the story best. They were supposed to build a snowman, but as she said, “Bobby wanted to go on the sled, so then we got all the way on the ocean.”
So the kids have their sledding hill, but there was so much snow and ice that it just went so much faster and further than they expected.
They went all the way in the middle of the ocean as Cora called it.
Their 13-year-old big brother tried saving them, but he actually fell in trying to get to them.
That's when mom realized what was happening and called 911.
Shelby Township Police Officers were there first with Shelby Township Firefighters right behind them, quickly realizing the ice was incredibly thin.
“When I got there, didn’t think there was any way and without them getting wet,” said Patrick Bombard, Shelby Township Firefighter/Paramedic.
Bombard was one of two slowly and methodically crawling across the ice.
Body camera video shows how fast everyone reacted.
Parts of the ice were cracking as they moved closer.
But about 20 minutes after accidentally sledding onto the lake, or ocean, Bobby and Cora were pulled to safety.
Now there’s a Shelby Township family filled with appreciation given how much worse this could have been.
“It was amazing to know that in a pitch they would risk their lives to help our kids,” said Christine Nazareth-Haupt, mother. “It’s dangerous out there and they didn’t even think twice about.”
No one was hurt.
As for the big brother who fell in, he was able to get to safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.