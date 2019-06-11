A funeral home has identified three children who died in southern Michigan after the Amish horse-drawn carriage they were riding in was struck by a driver accused of being drunk.
Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana, identifies them as 6-year-old Lillian Graber, 4-year-old Moses Graber and 2-year-old Jacob Graber. Lillian and Jacob died at Friday's crash scene and Moses died at a hospital.
Police say they were among five children and their parents were ejected in the crash. The mother and another child were seriously injured.
The pickup driver, 21-year-old Tyler Frye, was charged with drunken driving causing death and serious injury. Jail records show an attorney visited him, but a law firm representative declined comment.
The crash happened in Branch County's Algansee Township, near Michigan's boundary with Indiana and home to Amish communities.
