A teenager is facing charges after police say he made a threat towards his high school.
In China Township, authorities say a 16-year-old who attends St. Clair High School made a threatening post on social media.
The arrest was made after a tip on Thursday, Nov. 22 came through on the Ok2Say school safety website.
The post was a picture of the suspect holding what appeared to be an airsoft gun with the caption “don’t go to school on Monday”.
Deputies located the suspect at his home in China Township where he was taken to Macomb County Juvenile Detention Center.
He’s expected to face a hearing on Saturday, Nov. 24.
