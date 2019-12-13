A Mid-Michigan chiropractor who has been charged with touching a patient inappropriately appeared in court on Friday.
Witnesses testified in the case against Dr. Charles Arthur Jackson, a chiropractor in Grand Blanc, during a preliminary exam on Dec. 13.
Jackson is facing criminal sexual conduct charges after he was accused of inappropriately massaging and groping several of his patients.
"I was just perplexed. I just wanted to get out so I left," one of Jackson's accusers testified on Dec. 13.
Jackson was first accused of wrongdoing in March.
After the story first broke, several more victims came forward, prompting the prosecutor's office to investigate and add to the list of charges.
Five witnesses took the stand on Dec. 13 and described what they say they experienced at Jackson Chiropractic Clinic.
"I woke up and I couldn't move and it felt like a leg or arm or something was coming down my back. I'm a very strong girl. I couldn't move," one witness testified.
Jackson now faces 23 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He has also been charged with kidnapping after one patient claimed they were not allowed to leave the room where they were allegedly assaulted.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue on Jan. 6.
