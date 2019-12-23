Chris Swanson was named interim sheriff of Genesee County on Monday.
Swanson is currently running for sheriff. The position was left open due to Sheriff Robert Pickell’s retirement.
Swanson is currently joined by two other people in the race for Genesee County sheriff – former Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson and interim Flint Police Chief Phil Hart.
At a press conference in November, Swanson said he hopes to keep many initiatives set in motion by Pickell in place, including the GHOST Task Force that targets human trafficking.
Swanson also said he wants to partner with local communities to fight the opioid crisis.
The election for sheriff takes place next November.
